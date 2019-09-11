The Americas

Bahamas Officials: 2,500 Listed Missing in Dorian's Wake

By VOA News
September 11, 2019 05:51 PM
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force searches for victims after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sept. 11, 2019.
A member of the Canadian Burnaby Firefighters Search & Rescue Task Force searches for victims after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, Sept. 11, 2019.

Officials in the Bahamas say 2,500 people are listed as missing more than a week after Hurricane Dorian ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

Authorities say a number of those unaccounted for may be staying in shelters or were evacuated from the islands. They say official lists are still being drawn up.

"Everyone on the islands [is] missing someone. It's totally devastating," an Abaco tour guide said Wednesday. The guide said she has not seen a number of friends and several cousins since the storm.

The death toll from Dorian stands at 50, but as the search for victims goes on, officials expect that number to climb substantially.

Commercial flights to Abaco were set to resume on a limited schedule Wednesday, but authorities say relief flights and evacuation planes have priority.

Early estimates say the Category 5 hurricane — the strongest storm to ever strike the Bahamas — caused about $3 billion in damage.

 

Related Stories

Evacuees carry their belongings as they walk to a ferry to depart for Nassau in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, at the port of Marsh Harbor, Abaco Island, Bahamas, Sept. 8, 2019.
USA
Trump Administration Considers Protected Status for Bahamas Residents
Rescue workers in the Bahamas continue to search for bodies and survivors after Hurricane Dorian
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 19:43
A stranded sailboat is seen after Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands in Treasure Cay, Bahamas, Sept. 7, 2019.
The Americas
'Rapidly Deteriorating' Conditions Plague Storm-Battered Bahamas
Aid groups rushed emergency help to the islands and officials warned that an official death toll of 43 was likely to spike
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 19:25
Members of the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) team from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's RFA Mounts Bay deliver supplies after Hurricane Dorian on the island of Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 4, 2019.
The Americas
Aid Efforts Ramping Up in Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian
US Coast Guard, along with British Navy, United Nations, work to bring aid relief
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Fri, 09/06/2019 - 16:03
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl