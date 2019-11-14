Bolivia Interim President: Morales to Be Barred from Next Election

LA PAZ - Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday former President Evo Morales will not be able to take part in upcoming elections because he is barred from running for a fourth consecutive term.

Addressing a news conference, Anez added that Morales' vice president, Alvaro Garcia, would also not be allowed to run for president.

Both resigned after a damning audit on vote irregularities was released and a "suggestion" by the military to do so to end unrest after the disputed Oct. 20 election. Morales later went into exile in Mexico.

Anez did not announce a new date for elections but under the constitution must call for them within 90 days of her taking office on Tuesday.

