The Americas

Bolivia's President-Elect Prepares for Sunday Inauguration

By VOA News
November 06, 2020 07:09 AM
President-elect Luis Arce, right, receives his presidential credentials from Supreme Court President Salvador Romero during a…
President-elect Luis Arce, right, receives his presidential credentials from Supreme Court President Salvador Romero during a ceremony at the court in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 28, 2020.

Tensions appear to be running high as Bolivia's president-elect Luis Arce prepares for his inauguration on Sunday.
 
AFP, the French news agency, reports conservative opponents of Arce launched a two-day strike in Bolivia’s largest city, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Thursday, protesting alleged electoral fraud.
 
The apparent attempt to create discord is shared by the outgoing administration, which challenged Arce’s guest list for the inauguration.
 
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to attend, although outgoing President Jeanine Anez initially said Maduro would not be invited, but an invitation was reportedly extended to opposition leader Juan Guaido because he is recognized as Venezuela's leader.
 
It’s unclear if Guaido will attend the ceremony, but former President Evo Morales is expected to return to Boliva a day after the inauguration after a judge revoked an arrest warrant issued last year for him on accusations of sedition and terrorism.
 
Morales was accused of fueling unrest following the coup which led to his resignation last November.
 
Arce is Morales’ former economic minister, whose background could prove to be critical as Bolivia tries to reboot its economy slowed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories

Luis Arce, presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party, is surrounded by supporters after holding a…
The Americas
Bolivia Presidential Race Runner-up Concedes Defeat
Exit polling shows Luis Arce Catacora is the likely winner of Bolivia’s presidential election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 12:30 AM
Supporters of Luis Arce, presidential candidate for the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party, celebrate as they claim victory…
The Americas
Bolivia’s Socialist Candidate Seen Winner of Presidential Election 
An authoritative pollster indicates Luis Arce has over 52% of the vote, so no need for run-off
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 04:17 AM
Members of the jury prepare a polling station before the presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, October 18, 2020. REUTERS…
The Americas
Bolivia's Vote a High-Stakes Presidential Redo Amid Pandemic  
Sunday’s vote is a re-run of last year’s election and an attempt to reset Bolivia’s democracy
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/18/2020 - 08:08 AM
Supporters of Bolivian leftist presidential candidate Luis Arce attend the closing rally of his campaign in El Alto, Bolivia,…
The Americas
Bolivian Presidential Candidates Hold Final Rallies Ahead of Sunday’s Vote
Election is taking place during one of the country’s worst economic periods in decades
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 04:02 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage