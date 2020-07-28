The Americas

Brazil Healthcare Workers Call For Bolsanaro Investigation 

By VOA News
July 28, 2020 08:45 AM
Nurse Eva Fiori updates a medical record of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care…
FILE - Nurse Eva Fiori updates a medical record of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2020.

Brazilian healthcare workers are urging the International Criminal Court to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's government for crimes against humanity for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. 

A complaint containing evidence statements from unions representing more than one million healthcare workers has been submitted to the Hague-based court. 

FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, who is infected with COVID-19, wears a protective face mask as he attends a Brazilian flag retreat ceremony outside his official residence the Alvorada Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, July 22, 2020.

The unions accuse Bolsonaro's administration of being "criminally negligent" in its management of the COVID-19 outbreak, jeopardizing the lives of healthcare professionals and the general public. 

Bolsonaro has been at odds with many of the country's governors, opposing restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including stay at home measures. 

Bolsonaro, who just tested negative for the coronavirus after being infected with the virus for nearly three weeks, has repeatedly said, the restrictions hurt the country's economy.   

Brazil has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Latin America, with more than 2.4 million cases and more than 87,000 deaths. 

