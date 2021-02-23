Brazil’s Acre Region Under a State of Emergency After Heavy Flooding

Brazil's northwestern state of Acre is under a state of emergency after flooding caused by heavy rains prompted mass evacuations, impacting more than 120,000 people.

The Acre River in the state capital, Rio Branco, has been well above flood stage in recent days, with many streets underwater.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro visited the region Sunday and is expected to survey the capital of Acre on Wednesday, where thousands of residents were forced to leave their homes because of the flooding.

Governor Gladson Cameli said the flooding in Acre is among the latest crisis facing the the impoverished state bordering Peru, where mostly Haitian migrants are being denied entry into the country from Peru because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Brazil has the highest COVID-19 tally in Latin America, with more than 1,168,000 infections and 246,504 deaths.

The flooding may also worsen the surge in dengue cases in the country.