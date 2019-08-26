The Americas

Chile Finance Minister Announces New Stimulus to Kickstart Sputtering Economy

By Reuters
August 26, 2019 07:42 PM
FILE - Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain speaks during the start of legislative analysis of the TPP Trans-Pacific Treaty, in the commission of finance at the Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, March 5, 2019.
FILE - Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain speaks during the start of legislative analysis of the TPP Trans-Pacific Treaty, in the commission of finance at the Congress in Valparaiso, Chile, March 5, 2019.

SANTIAGO - Chile's finance minister announced on Monday $600 million in additional stimulus in an effort to kick-start the top copper producer's sputtering economy, which has suffered from a downturn in mining and global trade tensions.

Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said the administration of center-right President Sebastian Pinera planned to inject the funding, drawn from elsewhere in the country's budget, into road construction, subsidized housing, healthcare and water projects through 2020.

"The trade wars have worsened and Chile is not immune," Larrain told reporters.

Chile, which produces nearly one-third the world's copper, has suffered amid floundering global prices for the red metal.

Heavy rains in the country's normally parched northern desert, home to many of its mines, labor strife and a blistering drought in its central agricultural region have also taken their toll.

Larrain said $63 million was earmarked for irrigation projects intended to help ease the pain of drought in central Chile, a region rich in vineyards and other fruit production.

Chilean officials have repeatedly downgraded expectations for growth in 2019, prompting the Pinera administration to implement $3 billion in new stimulus projects over the past several months.

Larrain in July estimated the economy would grow 3.2% in 2019, down from a previous estimate of 3.5% in April.

Related Stories

FILE - Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain attends an interview with Reuters at the OECD headquarters in Paris, France, May 31, 2018.
The Americas
Chile to Account for Costs of Climate Change in Budget
A years-long drought in Chile, coupled with a growing population and a sprawling copper and lithium mining industry thirsty for water, have forced Chilean officials to look more closely at the costs of climate change
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 08/20/2019 - 16:25
Chile's Finance Minister Felipe Larrain attends to a meeting at La Moneda Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile, March 21, 2018.
The Americas
Chile Cuts Forecast for 2019 GDP Growth Amid Mining, Commerce Slump
Chile expects its economy to grow 3.2% in 2019, down from a previous estimate of 3.5% in April
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 15:57
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl