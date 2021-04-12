The Americas

Conservative Guillermo Lasso Wins Presidential Election in Ecuador

By VOA News
April 12, 2021 02:46 AM
Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso and his wife Maria de Lourdes Alcivar react after Lasso wins the presidential runoff vote, in…
Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso and his wife Maria de Lourdes Alcivar react after Lasso wins the presidential runoff vote, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 11, 2021.

Ecuadorians elected conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso in Sunday’s runoff election to replace President Lenin Moreno and will begin his term on May 24.  

Lasso, 65, garnered 52.5% of the vote versus 47.5% that went for economist Andres Arauz, who conceded.

In his victory speech in Ecuador’s capital Quito, Lasso said democracy in the country had triumphed. Ecuadorians used “their right to choose and have chosen a new path that is very different from the one of the last 14 years in Ecuador," he said.

With a conciliatory tone very different from the combative one on the campaign trial, Arauz congratulated Lasso saying “this is an electoral setback, but in no way it is a political or moral defeat because our project is for life.”

Arauz, 36, from the Union of Hope coalition and a protégé of former President Rafael Correa, was leading Lasso in the first round of voting in February.

Lasso of the Creating Opportunities center-right political movement and third-time presidential candidate had finished second twice before, to Correa in 2013 and Moreno in 2017.

As a procedural matter, Ecuador’s Electoral Council has to declare the official winner.

 

Related Stories

Ecuador's presidential candidate Andres Arauz smiles as he arrives with his running mate Carlos Rabascall at a polling station…
The Americas
Ecuador Holds Second Round of Presidential Election   
Contenders represent extremes of political spectrum     
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/11/2021 - 08:13 AM
Tear gas rises from parts of Turi jail where an inmate riot broke out in Cuenca, Ecuador, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Deadly riots…
The Americas
Ecuador President Declares State of Emergency Following Deadly Prison Riots
Police in Ecuador say 67 inmates died in three prison riots, officials say order has been restored
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 02:50 AM
The top candidate in Sunday’s ballot Andres Arauz, presidential candidate for the United for Hope Alliance or UNES, speaks at a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, Feb. 9, 2021.
The Americas
Leftist Arauz, Conservative Lasso Advance to Ecuador Runoff
Leftist economist Andres Arauz will face conservative Guillermo Lasso in the upcoming second round of Ecuador's presidential election, officials say, in a vote marred by fraud allegations and taking place amid a worsening economic crisis
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 10:06 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Conservative Guillermo Lasso Wins Presidential Election in Ecuador

Ecuadorean banker Guillermo Lasso and his wife Maria de Lourdes Alcivar react after Lasso wins the presidential runoff vote, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Brazil's COVID Crisis Compounded by Slow Vaccination Campaign

Members of the community Quilombo Quilomba, descendants of African slaves, wait to receive shots of Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine, in Mage, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, April 7, 2021.
The Americas

7 Catholic Clergy, Including French Citizens, Abducted in Haiti, Church Says

Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti
The Americas

St. Vincent Without Power as Volcano Erupts Intermittently

A man rides his bicycle past fields covered with volcanic ash a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted, in Kingstown, on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, April 10, 2021.
The Americas

Ecuador Holds Second Round of Presidential Election   

Ecuador's presidential candidate Andres Arauz smiles as he arrives with his running mate Carlos Rabascall at a polling station…