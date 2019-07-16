The Americas

EU is Preparing for More Venezuela Sanctions

By Associated Press
July 16, 2019 09:30 AM
Government supporters march with effigies depicting Michelle Bachelet, U.N. high commissioner for human rights, and Uncle Sam, during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 13, 2019.

BRUSSELS - The European Union is preparing to impose more sanctions on Venezuela targeting officials who are accused of being involved in torture and other human rights violations.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement Tuesday that it is working with the U.N. to make sure that human rights are respected in Venezuela following reports of abuses by the security forces.
 
Mogherini said that ``the EU is ready to start work towards applying targeted measures for those members of the security forces involved in torture and other serious violations of human rights.''
 
The EU has had measures in place since 2017, including an embargo on arms and on equipment for internal repression.  It also slapped 18 officials with travel bans and asset freezes.

