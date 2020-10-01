Fans Remember Famed Argentine Cartoonist Quino

Famed Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, who is known as Quino, is being remembered beyond Latin America for the iconic “Mafalda" comic strip following his death Wednesday at age 88.

Quino fan Claudio Demichelis said, "His humor is universal but especially we (Argentines) can understand it in depth because he saw all the problems we have, all of them, and he expressed all of them with his soul, for me, he is a part of our history.”

"Mafalda” featured a young Argentine girl who used humor to express her strong political views. Lavado drew it from 1964 to 1973.

“Mafalda” was published in more than two dozen languages.

Some fans paid tribute to Quino by leaving flowers at replicas of Mafalda in Buenos Aires.