The Americas

Hurricane Delta Forms in Caribbean Warnings Posted for Mexico and Cuba

By VOA News
October 06, 2020 12:50 AM
Waters from the Gulf of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. Hurricane Sally, one of a…
Waters from the Gulf of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss.

Hurricane Delta, the ninth storm of the Atlantic season, prompted forecasters to issue warnings for Mexico and Cuba, with the U.S. Gulf coast in striking distance later this week.  

The U.S.-based National Hurricane Center said Mexico issued a hurricane warning for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum north and west to Rio Largartos, including Cozumel. 

A hurricane watch remains in place for western Cuba, including the Province of Artemisia. 

The Cayman New service reports the center of Hurricane Delta is expected to pass near the southwest Cayman Islands early Tuesday, bringing heavy rains to the region. 

The Cayman Islands remain under a tropical storm watch. 

Forecasters expect Hurricane Delta will continue to gain strength over the coming days as it moves toward the southern Gulf of Mexico. 

Related Stories

Earliest reasonable arrival time of Tropical storm Delta
USA
Delta, 25th Named Storm of 2020, Likely to Threaten New Orleans
Forecasters believe it could strengthen to hurricane status by late Monday or early Tuesday as it nears western Cuba
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/05/2020 - 04:52 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage