Hurricane Genevieve Weakens to Tropical Storm

Hurricane Genevieve weakened to a tropical storm Thursday but still threatens Mexico’s Baja California with strong winds and fierce rain.

Genevieve is forecast to drench the southern portion of the peninsula with as much as 30 centimeters of rain in some parts before weakening into what forecasters call a remnant low sometime Friday.

Genevieve was at one point a powerful Category 4 hurricane but weakened before lashing Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts.

At least two storm-related deaths have been reported — a teenage girl who was caught by high surf and the adult who tried to rescue her.

Meanwhile, forecasters are keeping an eye on two tropical depressions that formed Thursday in the Atlantic but could build into named tropical storms by Friday.

Tropical storm warnings are already out for portions of Honduras and Nicaragua.

Another tropical depression has prompted forecasters to issue tropical storm watches for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.