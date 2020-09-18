The Americas

Interim President Jeanine Áñez Quits Bolivia Presidential Race

By VOA News
September 18, 2020 04:32 AM
This picture released by hte Bolivian goverment shows the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, announcing her withdrawal…
This picture released by the Bolivian government shows the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez, announcing her withdrawal from the presidential race a month before the elections in La Paz, Bolivia, on Sept. 17, 2020.

Bolivian Interim President Jeanine Áñez says she has dropped out of the nation’s presidential race in an effort to block ex-leader Evo Morales from returning to power.

Áñez said she did not want to split the votes in the October 18 election, enabling the Movement for Socialism party of Morales return to power.

Prior to her announcement, Áñez was trailing in fourth place in recent opinion polls.

Áñez has yet endorse another candidate but she said she wants to link up with a party that has support in opposing Morales' party.

She said if voters do not unite, Morales will return, and democracy will lose.

Áñez was named interim president when Morales fled Bolivia last year during protests over allegations of election fraud. 

