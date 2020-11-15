The Americas

Iota Strengthens into Hurricane

By VOA News
November 15, 2020 02:16 AM
Workers of banana fields evacuate the area in El Progreso, Yoro department, Honduras, on November 14, 2020, before the arrival…
Workers of banana fields evacuate the area in El Progreso, Yoro department, Honduras, on Nov. 14, 2020, before the arrival of Hurricane Iota.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that reconnaissance aircraft had found that Tropical Storm Iota has strengthened into the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The meteorologists said Iota is “rapidly strengthening” into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America, a region recently pummeled by Hurricane Eta.

The weather forecasters said Iota is moving with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph.

The agency has issued hurricane warnings for Providencia, in Colombia, as well as portions of Honduras and Nicaragua.

Related Stories

A truck is covered by mud at the side of a musdlide caused by the passage of Hurricane Eta in the village of Queja, in San…
The Americas
Evacuations Begin in Central America Ahead of Tropical Storm Iota
Iota was expected to intensify to major hurricane strength or just short of it by the time it smashes into the jungles of the Miskito Coast of Nicaragua and Honduras on Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/13/2020 - 09:37 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 file photo, a view of a vial of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Honduras Ex-President Receives Experimental Russian COVID Vaccine
Former Honduran leader takes part in Venezuelan test trials of potential coronavirus vaccine   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 05:39 AM
HONDURAS shaded relief map highlighted, with TEGUCIGALPA locator, partial graphic
The Americas
Gunmen on Motorcycle Kill Journalist in Honduras
A relative said Monday that journalist Luis Almendares was getting out of his car to visit a store when the attackers drove up and shot him to death before fleeing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:28 AM
Trash Tsunami Blights Honduras Beach
00:00:44
Quick Takes
Trash Tsunami Blights Honduras Beach
A massive wave of trash has washed up on the beaches of Omoa in northern Honduras, leaving pristine tropical beaches blighted by piles of garbage.
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 04:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage