Iota Strengthens into Hurricane

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that reconnaissance aircraft had found that Tropical Storm Iota has strengthened into the 13th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

The meteorologists said Iota is “rapidly strengthening” into a major hurricane as it approaches Central America, a region recently pummeled by Hurricane Eta.

The weather forecasters said Iota is moving with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph.

The agency has issued hurricane warnings for Providencia, in Colombia, as well as portions of Honduras and Nicaragua.