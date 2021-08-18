The Americas

Leading Cuban Dissident Ordered to Serve 4 Year Prison Sentence

By Reuters
August 18, 2021 07:46 AM
FILE - Jose Daniel Ferrer (R), who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the country's largest dissident group, sits at UNPACU's headquarter in Santiago de Cuba, Dec. 2, 2016.
FILE - Jose Daniel Ferrer (R), who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the country's largest dissident group, sits at UNPACU's headquarter in Santiago de Cuba, Dec. 2, 2016.

HAVANA - Cuba has revoked the right to home detention of leading dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer and ordered him to serve the remaining 4 years of a sentence for assault in prison, sparking criticism that the order was politically motivated.

Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, one of the Communist-run country’s largest and most active opposition groups, was arrested in October 2019 on charges of abducting and assaulting a man.

He denied the charges but was convicted in February 2020, with his 4 1/2 year prison sentence commuted to house arrest two months later under international pressure.

At the time, Cuba called Ferrer a U.S.-financed counter-revolutionary but said he was not arrested for his political views. Critics said the government invents common crimes to impute to its opponents that it can silence them while claiming not to have political prisoners.

Ferrer told Reuters he would not comply with one of the conditions of his house arrest: that he refrain from political activism.

On July 11, he was arrested as he attempted to join a protest in his eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, that was part of an unprecedented wave of anti-government protests nationwide, and held in “preventative prison” on charges of public disorder. 

Since then, relatives say they have not been able to speak to him or visit him. This week they shared a court document dated Aug. 12 showing authorities had determined Ferrer had contravened the terms for his right to home detention for his previous conviction.

As such, he should stay in prison to serve the remaining 4 years and 14 days of his original sentence, according to the document.

“This is absolutely motivated by politics, not the law, he didn’t commit any crime, they just don’t want him on the streets of Cuba because they are afraid,” said Ferrer’s sister Ana Belkis Ferrer.

Rights activists say authorities have used the wave of detentions in the wake of the July 11 protests to silence some of the country’s most charismatic opponents.

The government blames the protests on counterrevolutionaries backed by its old and much larger foe the United States, that has long openly sought to force political change on the island.

Ferrer’s relatives say they are worried about his health, especially as he had vowed to go on a hunger strike if he were detained on July 11 but has been incommunicado since.

“No-one has been able to speak to Jose Daniel, not even by phone,” said Ferrer’s sister. “It’s a constant uncertainty.”

Ferrer was one of 75 dissidents arrested in 2003 during a nationwide crackdown known as the Black Spring. He was released on parole in 2011 and soon after formed UNPACU.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this July 11, 2021 file photo, police scuffle and detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest in Havana,…
USA
US Treasury Sanctions Cuban Officials, Military Unit Over Violence
US sanctioning Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez and the Tropas de Prevencion of the Cuban Ministry of Revolutionary Armed Forces
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 12:51 PM
Students gather behind a business looking for a Internet signal for their smart phones in Havana, Cuba, April 1, 2014.
The Americas
Cuba Denounces US 'Aggression' Over Senate Internet Plan
Cuba's government has a history of controlling internet and data access and last month cut off connectivity services for five days after Cubans used social media to spread word of historic nationwide anti-government protests
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 11:27 AM
Zuleydis "Zuly" Elledias, right, along with her sister Sudenis, comfort their mother who cries for missing relatives who…
The Americas
More Cubans Try Dangerous Trip to US Across Florida Straits 
Many feel desperate, and legal ways to leave have been strained by the Trump administration’s near-closure of the U.S. Consulate in 2017
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/09/2021 - 07:41 AM
Cuban exiles rally at Versailles Restaurant in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood in support of protesters in Cuba, Monday,…
USA
US Sanctions More Cuban Officials for Suppressing Protests
Sanctions target Cuba’s police force, two of its leaders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 06:07 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

Latest News

The Americas

Leading Cuban Dissident Ordered to Serve 4 Year Prison Sentence

FILE - Jose Daniel Ferrer (R), who leads the Patriotic Union of Cuba (UNPACU), the country's largest dissident group, sits at UNPACU's headquarter in Santiago de Cuba, Dec. 2, 2016.
The Americas

Injured in Haiti’s Quake Continue to Show up at Hospitals

Injured people sit in the ambulance that transferred them from another town to the Immaculee Conception hospital in Les Cayes,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Battles COVID Cases in Overseas Territories
Emergency Medical Service (SAMU) staff arrive to the Pole Caraibes international airport in Pointe-a-Pitre to help stretched…
The Americas

Heavy Rain Briefly Halts Haiti Rescue, Aid Efforts

People affected by Saturday's earthquake recover their belongings under the rain of Tropical Depression Grace at a refugee camp…
The Americas

Regional Hospitals Overwhelmed Following Haiti Earthquake

A woman is attended to by a member of the medical personnel outside a hospital after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les…