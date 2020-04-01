Mexican Journalist Shot to Death in Eastern State of Veracruz

Prosecutors in Mexico are vowing to punish the person or persons who gunned down a newspaper journalist earlier this week.

Maria Elena Ferral, a correspondent for the Diario de Xalapa in the eastern state of Veracruz, was shot several times Monday in the city of Papantla. Police say Ferra was shot several times by a group of gunmen on motorbikes as she was getting into her car.

Ferral had complained many times in the past that she had received death threats and had been harassed on numerous occasions. Veracruz state is plagued by drug violence and police corruption.

Mexico is notorious for being one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. Over 100 journalists have been murdered in the Central American nation since 2000.