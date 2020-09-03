Mexican Police Search for Gunmen in Deadly Mass Shooting at Funeral 

Mexican police are seeking the gunmen who stormed a funeral service late Tuesday and opened fire, killing at least eight people and wounding more than a dozen others in the city of Cuernavaca.

Interior Minister for Morelos State Pablo Ojeda said according to the initial witness accounts, the gunmen arrived in different vehicles, with weapons that are for the exclusive use of the armed forces.

The mass shooting is the latest in a country plagued by drug-related gang violence.

Mexico's murder total reached a record 34,582 last year, more than 1,000 more killings than the previous year.

Reuters reports the number of murders in Mexico was up slightly, 1.6%, the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.