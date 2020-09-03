The Americas

Mexican Police Search for Gunmen in Deadly Mass Shooting at Funeral 

By VOA News
September 03, 2020 01:51 AM
Map of Acapulco Mexico
Mexico

Mexican police are seeking the gunmen who stormed a funeral service late Tuesday and opened fire, killing at least eight people and wounding more than a dozen others in the city of Cuernavaca.

Interior Minister for Morelos State Pablo Ojeda said according to the initial witness accounts, the gunmen arrived in different vehicles, with weapons that are for the exclusive use of the armed forces.

The mass shooting is the latest in a country plagued by drug-related gang violence.

Mexico's murder total reached a record 34,582 last year, more than 1,000 more killings than the previous year.

Reuters reports the number of murders in Mexico was up slightly, 1.6%, the first seven months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.  

Related Stories

FILE - Miniature national flags representing Mexico and the United States stand side by side during trade discussions in Mexico City, July 29, 2014.
Economy & Business
US, Mexico to Hold Talks on Fruit and Vegetable Trade
US expresses concerns that imports of Mexican produce could be harming US farmers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 04:01
A woman wears a face mask with text reading in Spanish "AMLO, leave already," during a protest demanding the resignation of…
The Americas
Mexico Petition Ponders Whether to Put Former Presidents on Trial for Corruption
Critics accuse Lopez Obrador of using allegations of corruption against former presidents Enrique Pena Nieto and Felipe Calderon to divert attention from his own administration
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 03:03
Empty desks stand in a classroom of the Casa del Colibri school in Mexico City, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The school has been…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico Students Resume Classes with Virtual Learning 
Mexico students return to class with virtual learning after being idled for months because of coronavirus outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 01:46
Workers unload coffins from a truck outside a funeral home located in front of the General Hospital in Mexico City on August 20…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Mexico Could Test Russian COVID-19 Vaccine by Next Month
The country said Thursday it will receive at least 2,000 doses of the vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/21/2020 - 05:26
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage