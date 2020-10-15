The Americas

Mexican Private School Owner Sentenced for Earthquake Deaths

By VOA News
October 15, 2020 02:37 AM
CORRECTS NUMBER OF PEOPLE KILLED - FILE - In thisSept. 19, 2018 file photo, people place floral crowns and bouquets on the…
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018 photo, people place floral crowns and bouquets on the perimeter wall of the Enrique Rebsamen elementary school, where 26 were killed when the buildings collapsed, in Mexico City.

The former owner of a Mexico City private school who was convicted of manslaughter last month in the deaths of 26 people during a 7.1-magnitude earthquake was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

During Wednesday's sentencing, the court ruled Mónica García Villegas, former owner and director of the Enrique Rébsamen School, acted carelessly by building an apartment for herself on the roof of the school building.

The court deemed the extra weight was a factor in the building’s collapse during the September 19, 2017, earthquake that killed 19 children and seven adults.

In addition to the prison sentence, Villegas was ordered to pay nearly $19,000 to each victim’s family and fined $5,800 for criminal negligence.

The Mexico News Daily reports Villegas was arrested in May of last year in Mexico City on a tip from her brother who received a reward of just over $234,000 for leading authorities to her.

