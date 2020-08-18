Mexico Peninsula Under Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Genevieve Strengthens    

The U.S. based National Hurricane Center said it has issued a tropical storm watch for southern parts of Mexico’s Peninsula in the Pacific, with Genevieve expected to become a major Hurricane Tuesday.

The Hurricane Center said late Monday the storm was packing winds at 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour).

Genevieve, which is well south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, is not expected to make landfall, but he hurricane center warns swells from the hurricane could cause life threatening surf and rip current conditions on Mexico’s west coast.

Genevieve is the third hurricane this year in the eastern Pacific behind Douglas and Elida.

Meantime, forecasters are keeping watch on two Atlantic storms, one disturbance is nearing the Windward Islands of the Caribbean, and the second system is near the Cabo Verde Islands.