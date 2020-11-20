Mexico Takes a Step Toward Legalizing Marijuana

Mexico is a step closer to becoming one of the world’s largest legal marijuana markets.

Senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve a marijuana legalization bill.

The bill’s next challenge is clearing the lower house of Congress.

The legislation is supported by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, which holds a majority in both chambers of Congress.

The legislation would become law only if it’s signed by Lopez Obrador, who has not spoken openly about his position on legalizing marijuana.

The movement to decriminalize marijuana in Mexico comes after lawmakers approved its use for medicinal purposes last year, and the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 recreational marijuana should be allowed.

Under the legislation adults would be allowed to possess no more than 28 grams, grow up to four plants and purchase marijuana from authorized businesses.

Children would be banned from any use, sale or taking part in growing the drug.