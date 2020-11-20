The Americas

Mexico Takes a Step Toward Legalizing Marijuana

By VOA News
November 20, 2020 04:07 AM
Marijuana plants grow at a makeshift camp outside of the Senate building in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Mexican…
Marijuana plants grow at a makeshift camp outside of the Senate building in Mexico City, Nov. 19, 2020.

Mexico is a step closer to becoming one of the world’s largest legal marijuana markets.

Senators voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve a marijuana legalization bill.

The bill’s next challenge is clearing the lower house of Congress.

The legislation is supported by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s Morena party, which holds a majority in both chambers of Congress.

The legislation would become law only if it’s signed by Lopez Obrador, who has not spoken openly about his position on legalizing marijuana.

The movement to decriminalize marijuana in Mexico comes after lawmakers approved its use for medicinal purposes last year, and the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 recreational marijuana should be allowed.

Under the legislation adults would be allowed to possess no more than 28 grams, grow up to four plants and purchase marijuana from authorized businesses.

Children would be banned from any use, sale or taking part in growing the drug.

Related Stories

A woman waits for clients outside a supermarket with its windows covered with plywood as Tropical Storm Zeta approaches Cancun,…
The Americas
Hurricane Zeta Makes Landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula 
Hurricane Zeta pounds Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula with strong winds and heavy rains   
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 05:16 AM
Guatemalan Hugo Alvaro Gomez sits as a judge reads his sentence during a courtroom hearing, in Guatemala City, Friday, Feb. 21,…
The Americas
Mexico to Extradite Drug Lord to US
Co-founder of Los Zetas drug cartel to be extradited to US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 03:57 AM
Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place…
USA
US Supreme Court to Review Legality of Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Asylum Policy
The justices will hear a Trump administration appeal of a 2019 lower court ruling that found the policy likely violated federal immigration law
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 10/19/2020 - 11:18 AM
The site where a small plane carrying cocaine has crashed, after a high-speed airborne chase with authorities, in Queretaro
The Americas
2 Die When Plane Carrying 400 Kilos of Cocaine Crashes in Mexico
Mexican military helicopters chased the plane for hundreds of kilometers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/08/2020 - 02:30 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage