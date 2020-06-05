The Americas

Parts of US Await Tropical Storm Cristobal After Heavy Rain, Flooding in Mexico

By VOA News
June 05, 2020 03:15 AM
A bulldozer digs and removes debris during the search for seven people who were buried by a landslide due to the heavy rains…
A bulldozer removes debris during the search for seven people who were buried by a landslide due to the heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal, in Santo Tomas, southern San Salvador, on June 4, 2020.

Tropical Storm Cristobal weakened overnight Thursday after dumping heavy rainfall and causing potentially deadly flooding in parts of Mexico.

Campeche state Civil Protection Secretary Edgar Hernandez said the most affected municipalities were Hopelchen and Calakmul.

He said Thursday evening that authorities could not yet give an assessment on damages but that more than 300 people reportedly sought temporary shelter.

Meanwhile, the U.S-based National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to reenergize over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday on its way toward the United States.

Forecasters anticipate the storm could become a menace for the U.S. Gulf Coast region by Sunday.

Some people in St. Tammany Parish, in the state of Louisiana, were preparing sandbags Thursday in anticipation of Cristobal’s arrival.

Cristobal developed Tuesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which formed in the Pacific Ocean and caused severe flooding and landslides in Central America. At least 22 deaths have been reported in El Salvador and Guatemala because of the storm.

Related Stories

A tourist poses for a photo in front breaking waves before the expected arrival of Hurricane Lorena, in Los Cabos, Mexico,…
The Americas
Mexico Tropical Storm Could Threaten the US by the Weekend
Mexico Tropical Storm produces heavy flooding with an expected path toward the US
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Thu, 06/04/2020 - 01:29
Migrant workers rest inside a tent before traveling in a Shramik train arranged to transport them to their home states, at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus, Heat Wave And Locusts Form Perfect Storm in India
This triple disaster drew biblical comparisons and forced officials to try to balance the competing demands of simultaneous public health crises: protection from eviscerating heat but also social distancing in newly reopened parks and markets
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Thu, 05/28/2020 - 12:46
A tourist walks on the beach before the expected arrival of Hurricane Lorena, in Los Cabos, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019…
The Americas
Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Mexico  
Remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda moves toward Mexico after at least 17 killed and thousands displaced in El Salvador and Guatemala
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 03:39
This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:40 UTC and provided by THE National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
USA
Tropical Storm Bertha Makes Brief but Messy Visit to South Carolina
The storm surprised forecasters by forming, making landfall and moving inland in just 2 hours; no major damage reported
VOA logo
ByVOA News
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 21:48
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage