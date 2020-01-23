The Americas

Pompeo Calls on Haiti to Set Date for Elections

By Reuters
January 23, 2020 05:48 PM
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks with Reuters, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti November 15, 2019. Picture taken November 15,…
FILE - Haiti's President Jovenel Moise is pictured in Port-au-Prince, Nov. 15, 2019. Parliament failed to approve an electoral law last year necessary for holding legislative elections. As a result, under Haitian law, the president rules directly.

Haiti should set a date for elections, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, more than a week after Haiti's president began ruling by decree. 

Pompeo did not specify which elections he was referring to, but Haiti failed to hold scheduled legislative elections last year. 

"We need to have the elections. That is important," Pompeo said in an interview with the Miami Herald and El Nuevo Herald. "Once those elections will be held, there'll be a duly elected government. We won't have to be concerned about ruling by decree." 

The U.S. State Department provided a transcript of Pompeo's interview with the newspapers. 

Pompeo said he voiced concerns about the political situation with his Haitian counterpart in a meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, on Wednesday. 

The Haitian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Moise rules directly

Haitian President Jovenel Moise is three years into a five-year term, which began in 2017 after the results of an initial vote, in October 2015, were scrapped over fraud allegations. 

Moise's support in the country has never been overwhelming. Electoral turnout for the rerun election was low, with Moise receiving only 600,000 votes in a country of 10 million people. 

FILE - Anti-corruption protesters fill the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 9, 2019.

Last year, the country was mired in anti-corruption protests for months, with the opposition calling for Moise to step down. 

Nevertheless, Moise has outlived his political opposition for now. The mandate of all deputies and most senators expired earlier in January and there were no successors as parliament failed to approve an electoral law last year necessary for holding legislative elections. In this situation, under Haitian law, the president rules directly. 

Accusations traded

Moise has blamed parliament for failing to approve the electoral law last year, though his opponents have accused him of trying to take advantage of the law. 

The last two elected Haitian presidents, Rene Preval and Moise's political benefactor, Michel Martelly, both ruled by decree at some points. 

Moise has said he wanted to overhaul the constitution. Though the precise changes he is seeking are not clear, the process would be aimed at strengthening the presidency, which was weakened after the 30-year Duvalier family dictatorship. 

Related Stories

Vendors carry salvaged merchandise from the burned ruins of the Guerite Market that was engulfed in flames in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,vJan. 14, 2020.
The Americas
Millions Going Hungry in Haiti 10 Years After Devastating Earthquake
The World Food Program needs $62 million to provide urgent life-saving food assistance to 700,000 people suffering from severe hunger in Haiti
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:50
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks with Reuters, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti November 15, 2019. Picture taken November 15,…
The Americas
Haiti's Leader Marks Independence Day Amid Security Concerns
Large-scale protests in Port-au-Prince have since dissipated, although smaller ones are still occurring elsewhere in the country
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 14:39
A man looks out from a window as people fleeing from violence after the murder of a local gang leader camp out in the courtyard of Cite Soleil's town hall, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Dec. 7, 2019.
The Americas
Haitian Slums Descend into Anarchy as Crisis Sparks Worst Violence in Years
Situation - which diplomats fear represents a growing threat to regional stability that could have knock-on effects on migration, drugs, and weapons trafficking - causing alarm in international circles
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 22:21
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage