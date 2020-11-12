The Americas

Protesters Demonstrate Against Peru’s New President

By VOA News
November 12, 2020 03:54 AM
Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people who are refusing to recognize the new government arrive, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 11, 2020.
Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people who are refusing to recognize the new government arrive, in Lima, Peru, Nov. 11, 2020.

Police in Lima, Peru, on Wednesday confronted protesters demonstrating against the new president, Manuel Merino, following the impeachment of former President Martin Vizcarra.

Merino, who was a member of Congress, was sworn in Tuesday after his colleagues on Monday voted overwhelmingly to remove Vizcarra from office following an impeachment trial on allegations of bribery.

The legislators initially sought to impeach Vizcarra on an allegation he received more than $630,000 in kickbacks for construction projects while serving as governor in southern Peru from 2011 to 2014.

So far, the corruption allegations under investigation have not been verified.

Merino is expected to serve as interim president until July, even though elections are   already set for April 11.

Child Marriage