Shots Fired in Haitian Senate, At Least 2 Wounded

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE - At least two people were wounded when shots were fired in the yard of the Haitian Senate Monday. Eyewitnesses say a senator wielded the gun that shot the victims, as the Senate was readying a vote to confirm the prime minister designate, Fritz William Michel.

Witnesses said that shooter was Senator Ralph Fethiere.

Among those wounded is an AP photojournalist who spoke to VOA Creole.

"I was shot in the jaw," Chery Denalio said, holding a cloth to stop the bleeding as he walked toward the exit. "I'm going to the hospital now."

The journalist told VOA that he saw another person shot in the stomach. That victim is the inspector of police for the parliament, VOA Creole reporters were told.

Senate leader Carl Murat Cantave left the parliament after the shooting surrounded by security detail.

