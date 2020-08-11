Trinidad and Tobago PM Says His Ruling Party Won Monday's General Election  

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Keith Rowley announced Monday night his ruling People's National Movement party won the general elections.

Speaking to a gathering of supporters in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Rowley said, the PNM won 22 of the 41 seats at stake in the elections.

Rowley said the other major party, the United National Congress (UNC), won the remaining 19 seats.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) is expected to announce the official results Tuesday.

A victory in the election will extend Rowley's five-year tenure as prime minister.

Voters from the twin-republic said corruption and the coronavirus pandemic were major issues of concern.

Politics in Trinidad and Tobago is largely divided along ethnic lines, with supporters of African descent aligned with the PNM. The UNC is a favorite among people of Indian descent.