The Americas

Tropical Storm Humberto Reaches Bahamas

By VOA News
September 14, 2019 03:20 AM
Updated Date
Rain prior to the arrival of the tropical depression falls on the windshield of a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian at the route of Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Rain before the arrival of what became Tropical Storm Humberto falls on the windshield of a car in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian at Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 13, 2019.

Tropical Storm Humberto is set to become a hurricane in coming days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning, as it bore down on the Bahamas.

Humberto's presence forced officials to suspend aid efforts and close airports Saturday in the Bahamas as it grapples to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian. Dorian was a Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever to hit land, that wrecked the archipelago's northwest region two weeks ago.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northwest Bahamas, excluding Andros Island, meaning that tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area for much of Saturday, with winds expected to subside later in the day.

The agency said the storm was located about 200 kilometers east of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and its movement Saturday morning had been generally stationary. The storm's winds increased to 85 kilometers per hour with higher gusts.

Humberto is forecast to move away from the Bahamas later Saturday and well off the east coast of the U.S. state of Florida later this weekend into early next week.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Sunday night, when it is projected to be well east of Florida's east coast in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

Related Stories

People walk next to a shattered and water-filled coffin lays exposed to the elements in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, at the cemetery in Mclean's Town, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Friday Sept. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
The Americas
Bahamians Look for Loved Ones as 1,300 Remain Missing After Dorian
Tropical Storm Humberto is on its way toward the Bahamas and is expected to further drench the communities bashed by Dorian: high winds and heavy rain are forecast over the weekend
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 20:17
Bahamas Post-Dorian Death Toll Expected to Rise
00:00:00
The Americas
Bahamas Post-Dorian Death Toll Expected to Rise
One week after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, leaving some islands in total ruin, relief operations are in full swing. The official death toll stands at 50, but with a reported 2,500 people still missing, that number is likely to climb. VOA's Arash Arabasadi spoke via Skype with the Salvation Army and International Medical Corps, both on the island of Grand Bahama.
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl