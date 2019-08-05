The Americas

Uruguay Issues Travel Warning for US After Weekend Mass Shootings

By Reuters
August 5, 2019 09:16 PM
Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2019.
Candles burn as part of a memorial at the scene of Sunday morning’s mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2019.

MONTEVIDEO - Uruguay on Monday issued a warning to its citizens traveling to the United States after two mass shootings over the weekend that killed 31 people in Texas and Ohio.

In a press release, the Foreign Ministry advised avoiding cities such as Detroit, Baltimore and Albuquerque, which it said are among the 20 most dangerous in the world, citing an index by CEOWORLD magazine.

Travelers are urged to take precautions "in the face of growing indiscriminate violence, mostly for hate crimes, including racism and discrimination, which cost the lives of more than 250 people in the first seven months of this year," it said in the release also posted on President Tabare Vazquez's website.

The U.S. State Department had issued its own travel advisory for Uruguay on Aug. 2 due to an increase in violent crime, including homicides, armed robberies and carjacking.

On Saturday, several Mexican citizens were among the 21 people killed at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas authorities said. Hours later, another gunman killed nine people in downtown Dayton, Ohio.

Related Stories

00:02:43
USA
Two Mass Shootings Renew Focus on Gun Violence in US
Assaults in Texas and Ohio bring the total to more than 250 mass shootings this year in the United States
Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas, Jan. 19, 2016.
USA
Trump Vows to 'Act With Urgent Resolve' After Latest US Mass Shootings
President speaks after killings that left 31 dead and injured dozens, condemns bigotry but avoids calls for sweeping gun legislation
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
August 05, 2019
Flowers adorn a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Aug. 4, 2019.
USA
US Mass Shootings Stoke Issues of White Supremacism and Gun Control
Pair of shootings over the weekend in Texas and Ohio left 29 dead and at least 53 more wounded
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
August 05, 2019
Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police…
USA
Looking for Motives After US Mass Shootings
Officials seek to connect an anti-immigrant online manifesto to the mayhem in Texas; no motive yet evident in Ohio killings
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
August 04, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters