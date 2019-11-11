US Applauds Resignation of Bolivian President

The Americas

By Steve Herman
November 11, 2019 05:04 PM
A broken portrait of Bolivia's former President Evo Morales is on the floor of his private home in Cochabamba, Bolivia, after hooded opponents broke into the residence Nov. 10, 2019. Morales resigned Sunday.

WHITE HOUSE - The United States government is applauding the resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales and rejecting assertions by several countries, including Mexico, that he was forced out by a coup.

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a statement, calls Morales' departure "a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere. After nearly 14 years and his recent attempt to override the Bolivian constitution and the will of the people, Morales's departure preserves democracy and paves the way for the Bolivian people to have their voices heard."

The White House statement adds that the events in Bolivia "send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail. We are now one step closer to a completely democratic, prosperous, and free Western Hemisphere."

President Donald Trump speaks at the Veterans Day parade in New York, Nov. 11, 2019.

A senior State Department official told reporters Monday afternoon on a conference call that Washington does not consider the resignation of Morales to have resulted from a coup, but rather from an expression of the Bolivian people fed up with government ignoring their will.

"There were protesters from all walks of life," said a senior administration official, denying that it was mainly the Bolivian middle class on the streets demanding Morales' ouster. "It's probably a little bit simplistic to boil this down to class or perhaps ethnicity in a complex set of circumstances."

A senior U.S. official added that "there's been too much violence on both sides."

But, Mexico is describing the ouster of Morales as a military coup and on Monday granted his request for asylum, according to Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Some of Morales’ ministers and senior officials who stepped down are currently seeking refuge in the Mexican ambassador's residence.

At the request of United States, as well other countries, including Brazil, Canada, Colombia and Peru, the Organization of American States is to hold a special meeting on the Bolivian situation on Tuesday afternoon.

The Morales presidency abruptly ended Sunday, hours after he had accepted calls for a new election by an OAS team that found a "heap of observed irregularities" in the Oct. 20 election.

The delayed results of the balloting, which fueled suspicion of vote rigging, showed Morales getting just enough votes to avoid a runoff against a united opposition trying to prevent him from winning a fourth term.

Morales on Monday called on the opposition to keep the peace.

According to the Bolivian constitution, the vice president is next in line to take power when the president steps down. The head of the country's Senate is third in line, but both of them, as well as a number of other top ministers, resigned shortly after Morales, leaving a power vacuum.

Opposition leader Jeanine Anez said Sunday she would assume the interim presidency of Bolivia, but Congress must first be convened to vote her into power.

The U.S. government is calling for Bolivia's legislative assembly to quickly convene to accept Morales' resignation and follow the constitution to fill the political vacuum.

"What's important is to reconstitute the civilian government," said a senior State Department official.

FILE - Bolivia's President Evo Morales, center, speaks during a press conference at the military base in El Alto, Bolivia, Nov. 10, 2019.

Morales, the first member of Bolivia's indigenous population to become president, announced his resignation on television shortly after the country's military chief, General Williams Kaliman, called on him to quit to allow the restoration of peace and stability. 

Bolivian opposition leader Carlos Mesa credits a popular uprising, not the military, for forcing Morales to step aside.

The military made a decision not to deploy in the streets because "they didn't want to take lives," according to Mesa.

"What happened yesterday is a step back for the whole continent," Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said. "We're very worried."

A high-profile freshman opposition member of the U.S. House is also rejecting the Trump administration's characterization of events in Bolivia.

"What's happening right now in Bolivia isn't democracy, it's a coup," tweeted Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday. 

The Americas
VOA logo
The Americas
AP logo
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

