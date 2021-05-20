US-Canada Border Closure Extended at Least Another Month

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to nonessential travel until at least June 21, according to news reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday a decision to reopen the nearly 9,000-kilometer-long border would depend on vaccination rates.

"We're all eager to get back to normal. But we know that before we get back to normal, cases need to be under control, and over 75% of people need to be vaccinated for us to start loosening things in Canada," he said, according to CTV Television Network.

CTV reports that just over 46% of Canadians have received a first vaccine dose. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday that 46.6% of Americans had received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The border has been closed since March 21, 2020.

Further details regarding reopening the border are being discussed, according to James Cudmore, director of communications for the minister of public safety, CTV reported. He said the two sides are in "regular contact."

"Until the conditions on both sides of the border change very substantively, the measures at our borders will remain intact," he said in an email to CTV.

