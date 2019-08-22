The Americas

US Tells Canada It's Urging China to Free Detained Canadians

By VOA News
August 22, 2019 02:58 PM
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Trudeau's office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Aug. 22, 2019.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Canada on Thursday that the United States was working to get China to release two Canadians it detained last year on espionage charges in cases linked to a U.S. criminal charge against a Chinese technology executive. 
 
On a visit to Ottawa, Pompeo told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, "Please do know our team is focused on helping those two Canadians be released. We're working on it diligently. It's wrong that they are being held." 
 
Pompeo said that "China needs to honor the commitments it's made to the world, and it's our expectation they'll do so." 
 
Ahead of their talks, Trudeau said he appreciated U.S. efforts and would be talking with Pompeo about "how we move forward on that." Trudeau said last month that U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at one of their meetings. 
 
China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in December 2018 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Huawei, the giant Chinese telecommunications company. 
 

FILE - Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is pictured as she exits the court registry following a bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts in Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2018.

Meng was arrested Dec. 1 in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities, who want her extradited to stand trial on fraud charges in the U.S. Since her arrest, she has been staying at her multimillion-dollar mansion there awaiting extradition proceedings. 
 
China's relations with Canada have been icy since the arrest of Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder, Ren Zhengfei. 
 
After Trudeau spoke about the detention of the two Canadians Thursday, China's embassy in Ottawa condemned the continued house detention of Meng.  
 
"China adheres to the principle of equality between all countries, no matter big or small. ... China-Canada relations now suffer gross difficulties, and the Canadian side knows very well the root cause," the embassy said. "Canada should release Ms. Meng Wanzhou immediately and ensure her safe return to China, and bring bilateral relations back onto the right track." 

Some imports halted
 
Since the Meng arrest, China has stopped importing some Canadian products such as canola seed and meat. It also resentenced a convicted Canadian drug smuggler to death. 
 
Kovrig and Spavor, the two detained Canadians, have been accused of conspiring to steal state secrets, but no evidence has been disclosed. They have not been allowed access to family members or lawyers while China has them in custody. 
 
Meng is accused of lying to banks about the company's dealings with Iran in violation of U.S. trade sanctions. 
 
Resolution of the cases has been complicated by the ongoing tit-for-tat tariff war between the U.S. and China and their lack of success, at least so far, in reaching a new trade agreement. The U.S., however, says the trade talks are separate from the criminal case against Meng. 

