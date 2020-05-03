The Americas

Venezuela Foils Attack by ‘Terrorist Mercenaries’ 

By VOA News
May 03, 2020
Security forces, back, leave a facility in the Macuto area in La Guiara, Venezuela, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Interior Nestor…
Security forces, back, leave a facility in the Macuto area in La Guiara, Venezuela, May 3, 2020.

Venezuelan officials said Sunday they foiled an attack by boats through the port city of La Guaira. 

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the would-be attackers, whom he referred to as “mercenary terrorists”, came from neighboring Colombia and were quickly repelled by Venezuelan forces. 

"They tried to carry out an invasion by sea, a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia, in order to commit terrorist acts in the country, murdering leaders of the revolutionary government," Reverol said in a televised address Sunday. 

He said there were “some casualties” but did not specify how many attackers there were, who they were, or what weapons and boats they used. 

President Nicolas Maduro’s government frequently accuses political adversaries of trying to overthrow his government. Socialist critics have dismissed the accusations as an excuse to detain Maduro’s opponents. 

Maduro has overseen a six-year economic crisis in Venezuela. More than fifty countries, including the United States, have indicated their support for opposition leader Juan Guaido after a disputed election in 2018, but Maduro maintains control of the country’s military.  

