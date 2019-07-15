The Americas

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Resume Talks in Barbados

By Associated Press
July 15, 2019 06:50 PM
Venezuela's Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a broadcast at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, March 25, 2019.
FILE - Venezuela's Communications and Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez speaks during a broadcast at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, March 25, 2019.

CARACAS - The Venezuelan government and the opposition are resuming talks aimed at ending the political crisis in their country, the country's information minister said Monday.
 
Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that he and the rest of the government's delegation have arrived for negotiations in the Caribbean nation of Barbados, where several days of talks were also held last week.
 
Rodriguez was flanked by representatives including Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza and Miranda state Gov. Hector Rodriguez in the video message. Chief opposition negotiator Stalin Gonzalez earlier confirmed that his delegation was returning to Barbados for talks mediated by Norway.  
 
Negotiations between the adversaries have collapsed in previous years and major issues remain contentious. Opposition leader Juan Guaido contends President Nicolas Maduro's re-election last year was invalid and wants early presidential elections. The government accuses the opposition of fomenting violence.
 
As the political dispute drags on, Venezuela is sinking deeper into an economic and humanitarian crisis that has led millions of people to leave the country in recent years.
 
Also Monday, a small group of demonstrators gathered outside a United Nations office in Caracas to protest alleged torture of anti-government activists by Venezuela's military intelligence unit.
 
Delsa Solorzano, an opposition lawmaker, said some detainees had been denied food and medicine, and that their conversations had been recorded during prison visits by family members. The Venezuelan government did not immediately comment on the allegations, though it has said a U.N. report chronicling torture, sexual abuse and extrajudicial killings by government security forces is inaccurate.
 
Last week, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Venezuela's military intelligence agency, which is accused of torturing to death navy Capt. Rafael Acosta in custody last month. The sanctions appear to be largely symbolic because they prohibit Americans' dealings with the agency, which likely has few already.
 
Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said Monday that the talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition were a priority, but that they should not be a ``shield against sanctions'' for Acosta's killers and others involved in violence and repression.
 
The United States had already imposed wider sanctions on Venezuela to try to dislodge Maduro, compounding hardship in a country whose economy, including its key oil industry, has been in sharp decline for many years.

Related Stories

The name of Rafael Acosta Arevalo, a navy captain who died while in detention according to his family, is seen at his grave after a burial at a cemetery in Caracas, Venezuela, July 10, 2019.
The Americas
US Imposes Sanctions against Venezuelan Counterintelligence Agency
Department of Treasury announces sanctions in reaction to death of Captain Rafael Acosta Arévalo in the organization's custody
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 11, 2019
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro takes part in a military graduation ceremony in Caracas, July 8, 2019.
The Americas
Report: Rule of Law Manipulated in Venezuela to Keep President Maduro in Power
Venezuela is caught in an economic crisis and a political standoff between the Maduro government and National Assembly leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself president and is backed by the United States and dozens of other countries
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 08, 2019
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, gestures as he speaks during the session of the Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, July 2, 2019.
The Americas
Venezuela Creditors Push Back on Guaido's Debt Restructuring Plan
Creditors urge a 'fair and effective' framework for talks and improved communications with investors holding defaulted bonds
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 09, 2019
FILE - A woman holds a sign that reads: "Maduro gives oil to Cuba and people die of hunger. Enough. Country do not give up" during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 16, 2018.
The Americas
Venezuelan Envoy Rejects 'Biased' Report at UN Rights Body
A top Venezuelan diplomat branded as "biased" a report by the U.N. human rights chief chronicling torture, sexual abuse, extrajudicial killings and other violations in Venezuela, demanding that it be corrected
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press