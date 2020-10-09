The Americas

Venezuela’s Assembly OKs Law Giving Maduro Authority to Skirt US Sanctions

By Tom Turco
October 09, 2020 05:31 AM
This handout picture released by Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attending a meeting with…
This handout picture released by Venezuelan Presidency shows Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attending a meeting with members of the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas on Sept. 29, 2020. (AFP photo/Venezuelan Presidency/Jhonn Zerpa)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is a step closer to wielding new authority that will enable him to circumvent U.S. sanctions.

The pro-government National Constituent Assembly approved an anti-blockade bill Thursday allowing Maduro to sign new oil deals with private firms and foreign nations without disclosing them publicly.

Maduro created the assembly, a parallel legislative branch, to circumvent the opposition-controlled congress.

The Council of State is now expected to request a ruling from the Supreme Court of Justice on the constitutionality of the Anti-Blockade Law. If cleared, it then would allow changes to the ownership of joint ventures between state oil company PDVSA and private companies.

With his government facing severe financial straits because of dearth of oil production and restrictions on crude oil exports under the sanctions, Maduro has long sought control over oil operations.

Related Stories

FILE - Opposition supporters confront Venezuelan security forces at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, March 10, 2020.
The Americas
UN Human Rights Chief Calls for Venezuela Reforms
Many dissidents and human rights defenders still arbitrarily detained for exercising their civic and democratic rights, Michelle Bachelet says
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:53 AM
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks at the 75th UN annual meeting from Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela…
The Americas
UN Mission Calls for Investigation of Venezuela Rights Violations
Grave violations have been perpetrated directly by members of State security forces and by civil and military intelligence services: UN investigators
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 02:17 PM
National Guard soldiers stand guard outside a police van holding people detained for not complying with COVID-19 regulations by…
The Americas
Venezuela Charges US Citizen with Terrorism
Chief prosecutor Tarek Saab said Matthew John Heath, who was arrested in Venezuela last week, was plotting attacks against Venezuela's oil industry and electricity system
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 01:02 AM
Map of Venezuela
The Americas
Venezuela Says 'US Spy' Captured Near Oil Refinery Complex
Venezuela president describes man as ‘a Marine, who was serving as a Marine on CIA bases in Iraq’
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 09/12/2020 - 05:37 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Tom Turco

Child Marriage