Venezuela's Guaido Refutes Allegations of Paramilitary Ties

By Associated Press
September 13, 2019 01:41 PM
Venezuelan Opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido sits during a weekly session at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sept 10, 2019.

CARACAS, VENEZUELA - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido is refuting allegations that he has ties to an illegal armed group in Colombia after photos were published on social media purportedly showing him posing with two members of a criminal gang.

The photos were allegedly taken in late February when Guaido crossed into Colombia and made a surprise appearance at a concert organized by billionaire Richard Branson aimed at helping deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

Guaido told Colombia's BLU radio Friday that he took photos with many people that day and has no way of knowing each individual's background.

Colombia's military has confirmed that the two men seen in the photographs are members of a criminal gang known as the Rastrojos.
 
The spat over the photos comes amid escalating tensions between Colombia and Venezuela.

