The Americas

WFP: Malnutrition, Obesity Increase Poverty, Limit Development in El Salvador

By Lisa Schlein
November 3, 2019 10:41 AM
A man on a bike stops to buy plantains from a vendor in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 20, 2018.
A man on a bike stops to buy plantains from a vendor in San Salvador, El Salvador, Aug. 20, 2018.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - A study by the World Food Program and partner organizations finds malnutrition and obesity contribute significantly to El Salvador's poverty and inability to develop its struggling economy.

The study attributes the losses in productivity, health and education in El Salvador to, what it calls, the "double burden" of malnutrition and obesity.  It says these twin problems can occur in the same countries, communities and families.

Malnutrition takes many forms.  Stick-thin malnourished individuals suffer from undernutrition, leading to wasting and stunting.  Overweight and obese people lack important vitamins and minerals.  This makes them susceptible to diet-related noncommunicable diseases.

The World Food Program reports El Salvador has endured the cost of this double burden for more than a decade.  WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel said this has resulted in losses of more than $2.5 billion from lost productivity and extra health and educational costs. 

"Currently, one in six children have chronic undernutrition and six out of 10 adults are overweight or obese, and that raises troubling consequences, which limit the development of the country.  The study shows that four out of 10 children with malnutrition do not finish primary school.  Eight of 10 do not finish high school," he said. 

Furthermore, Verhoosel said 1 million overweight or obese Salvadorans suffer from diabetes and hypertension.  He addd these conditions lead to spiraling health costs.  The study finds more than half a billion dollars was spent on treating diabetes and hypertension in 2017.

The study concludes that El Salvador could improve its socioeconomic condition by fighting the double burden of malnutrition.  It says promoting access to healthy food and to healthy lifestyles would keep poverty levels down, improve productivity and create a more sustainable future. 

Other studies will be released later on Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.  Verhoosel says similar results to those found in El Salvador can be expected.

 

Related Stories

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador Aug. 28, 2019.
USA
El Salvador President to Discuss Migration with Trump in New York
Meeting comes after two countries outlined an agreement aimed at reducing US-bound migration
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 09/23/2019 - 21:19
FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, an officer watches as immigrants who entered the United States illegally are deported on a flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. Civil rights activists complained…
USA
US, El Salvador to Sign Asylum Deal 
Senior Trump administration official says US plans to sign agreement to make El Salvador — which has one of the world's highest homicide rates — a haven for migrants seeking asylum 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 17:27
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

Child Marriage