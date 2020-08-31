2020 Tango World Cup Held Virtually

The 2020 Tango World Cup, an annual event held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the champions of the stage category Valentín Arias Delgado and his dance partner, Diana Franco Durango of Colombia, training was a challenge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"For us it didn't matter that it was virtual, but it was the world cup organized by the city of Buenos Aires so it was super important and worthy of respect,” he said. “Of course, we had to change a little our way of preparing because we had spent five months without dancing together due to the worldwide pandemic, but when we started training, we did it full speed."

Louise Junqueira Malucelli and Marcos Esteban Roberts of Argentina won the salon category.

Instead of competing at the Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, where the event has been held each year since 2002, competitors were required to send a video of their dances to the organizers.

Among the finalist were couples from Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Russia, Italy and Norway.

More than 91,000 people from the general public voted online to crown the champs.