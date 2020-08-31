Arts & Culture

2020 Tango World Cup Held Virtually

By VOA News
August 31, 2020 02:24 AM
Veronica Pascual (L) and Sergio Saucet dance tango in their house in Buenos Aires, on August 24, 2020. - Saucet and Pascual are…
Veronica Pascual and Sergio Saucet dance tango in their house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Aug. 24, 2020. Saucet and Pascual are competitors in the Tango Dance World Championship in Buenos Aires.

The 2020 Tango World Cup, an annual event held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the champions of the stage category Valentín Arias Delgado and his dance partner, Diana Franco Durango of Colombia, training was a challenge because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"For us it didn't matter that it was virtual, but it was the world cup organized by the city of Buenos Aires so it was super important and worthy of respect,” he said. “Of course, we had to change a little our way of preparing because we had spent five months without dancing together due to the worldwide pandemic, but when we started training, we did it full speed."

Louise Junqueira Malucelli and Marcos Esteban Roberts of Argentina won the salon category.

Instead of competing at the Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires, where the event has been held each year since 2002, competitors were required to send a video of their dances to the organizers.

Among the finalist were couples from Argentina, Colombia, the United States, Russia, Italy and Norway.

More than 91,000 people from the general public voted online to crown the champs.

Related Stories

Argentina's Newells Old Boys supporters pass by the Monumento de la Bandera during a convoy requesting Argentine footballer…
The Americas
Fans Attempt to Lure Iconic Footballer Lionel Messi Back to his Native Argentina
They say his return would be good for all of Argentine football
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 02:39
Map of Argentina
The Americas
Argentina Battles Locust Plague in Northern Province
Argentina battles the largest of three swarms of locusts this year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 04:45
FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a protective face mask walks past posters on the street that read "No to the payment of the debt. Break with the IMF", in Buenos Aires
The Americas
Argentina Says it Will not Raise 'Last' Debt Offer, Willing to Tweak Legal Terms
Argentina has been in default since May
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 20:26
Healthcare worker Raquel Benitez puts on a face shield as she prepares to attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Eurnekian Ezeiza…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Argentina Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions
Argentine president says between July 18 and August 2 the country will be trying to return to normal life
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/18/2020 - 00:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News