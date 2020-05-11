Actor Jerry Stiller Dies at Age 92

Comedy star of stage, film and television Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92.

His son, actor Ben Stiller, said he died early Monday of natural causes.

Stiller became famous in the 1960s as he teamed with wife Anne Meara in films, stage productions, commercials, and television programs, including the “Ed Sullivan Show.”

He found renewed fame in the 1990s playing the cranky, loud Frank Costanza on the TV show “Seinfeld.” He won his only Emmy award for the role.

Stiller’s career also included roles in Broadway shows “The Ritz” and “Hurlyburly,” as well as hit movies “Hairspray” and “Zoolander.”