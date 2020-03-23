Arts & Culture

Actress Debi Mazar Has Coronavirus

By Associated Press
March 23, 2020 09:20 AM
Debi Mazar attends the Broadway opening night of "West Side Story" at The Broadway Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in New…
Debi Mazar attends the Broadway opening night of "West Side Story" at The Broadway Theatre, Feb. 20, 2020, in New York.

NEW YORK - Actress Debi Mazar has joined the growing number of celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus.


The actress, best-known for roles in the movie "Goodfellas" and TV shows "Entourage" and "Younger," announced the news on  social media.bShe says she is healing at home and her family is under quarantine for 14 days.


For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some 93,800 people have recovered, mostly in China.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press