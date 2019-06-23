Best-Selling Author Judith Krantz Dies at 91

Best-selling author Judith Krantz -- whose novels of sex, scandal, and luxury won her global fame and riches -- has died at 91.

Her son, television executive Tony Krantz, said his mother died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles.

He describes his mother’s talent as a "rare combination of commercial and creative."

The New York-born Krantz was a women's magazine writer when she turned 50 years old and discovered she had a talent for fiction about high society.

Her first novel, "Scruples," appeared in 1978 and almost immediately skyrocketed to the top of the best-seller list. It was also made into a popular television mini-series.

A series of other books followed, including "Princess Daisy," "Mistral's Daughter," and "Lovers."

Her books were full of details of mansions, high-fashion, luxurious lifestyles, and steamy sex.

Krantz's novels have been translated into more than 50 languages and have sold about 85 million copies.

Krantz was the first to admit her books are not classic literature and made no apologies for it.

"I always ask myself if what I'm writing will satisfy a reader who's in a plane that can't land because of fog or who's recovering from an operation in the hospital or who has to escape to a more delightful world for whatever reason. I can't write any better than this."