British Racing Legend Stirling Moss Dies at 90

British racing legend Stirling Moss, regarded as the greatest Formula One driver of all time who was never able to win a world championship, has died in London at 90.

His wife said he had been suffering from an unspecified long illness and died after taking, in her words, “one lap too many.”

Moss was known by friends, fans, and fellow competitors as “Mr. Motor Racing”, winning more than 212 of the more than 500 races he entered, including 16 Formula One victories. But he always found a Formula One world championship elusive – usually finishing a close second or third.

Moss’ parents were both competitive drivers and he joined them after World War II – earning a reputation as “a win at all costs” driver that almost cost him his life.

He broke both legs and injured his spine in a 1960 crash, and barely escaped death two years later when driving without a seat belt, after he slammed into a hill during a Formula One race in Goodwood, England.

Moss was partially paralyzed for six months and permanently damaged his eyesight and reflexes.

The 1962 crash prompted him to retire from competition. “I knew that if I didn’t get out, I’d kill myself and maybe somebody else,” Moss said.

He became a successful businessman, dealing in real estate and working as a consultant to car companies.

Queen Elizabeth knighted Moss in 2000.