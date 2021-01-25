Buccaneers, Chiefs to Face Off in Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to face off in the National Football League’s Super Bowl.

The game, which is one of the most-watched television programs in the United States each year, will take place February 7 in front of a restricted crowd of about 22,000 people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Bay will also be the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium since the event began in 1967.

The Buccaneers are led by 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, who is in his first year with the team after a hall-of-fame career with the New England Patriots. Tampa Bay advanced by beating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in Sunday’s National Football Conference championship game.

On the other side of the field will be 25-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who last year was named the most valuable player as he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win. He will be trying to become the first quarterback to win two consecutive Super Bowls since Brady did so with the Patriots nearly 20 years ago.

Kansas City earned its Super Bowl berth with a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The game could be a high-scoring affair. It features the top offense in the league this year in the Chiefs, with the Buccaneers ranking seventh.

Kansas City defeated Tampa Bay 27-24 in late November, and oddsmakers have made the Chiefs the early favorite to win the Super Bowl by 3.5 points.