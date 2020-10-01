Arts & Culture

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Grieve Their Miscarriage

By Associated Press
October 01, 2020 01:33 PM
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lose baby after pregnancy complications.

LOS ANGELES - Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend are in "deep pain" following her miscarriage, which she announced in a heart wrenching social media post.

Teigen wrote that they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough," she wrote in a post late Wednesday, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed. Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.

Revealing they had chosen the name Jack, the model and the musician wrote of their love for their lost son, who would have been their third child.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote.

Legend retweeted her post, adding "We love you, Jack."

Teigen announced she was pregnant with her third child in August. She had been been hospitalized with excessive bleeding earlier in the week.

Thanking those who have been sending "positive energy, thoughts and prayers," Teigen concluded, "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

Related Stories

FILE - John Legend, executive producer of "Underground," poses with his wife Chrissy Teigen at the season two premiere of the television series.
Arts & Culture
Ohio Waitress Says Model Chrissy Teigen Left $1,000 Tip
An Ohio waitress says model Chrissy Teigen left her the largest tip of her life.   Mikayla Scott says she was working at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse on Oct. 27 when Teigen, her daughter and several others came in.   The 21-year-old says she was nervous serving the model, but at the end she found Teigen left a $1,000 tip. Scott says, "I was like, 'Oh my god, praise the Lord."   Teigen's husband, singer…
John Legend arrives at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala, Nov. 9, 2019, in Culver City, California.
Arts & Culture
John Legend Named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Multi-talented singer and actor said he wondered whether he could live up to the title
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 11:59 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press