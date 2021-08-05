Arts & Culture

Club: Messi to Leave Barcelona Due to Financial Constraint

By Reuters
August 05, 2021 02:19 PM
FILE PHOTO -- Argentina striker Lionel Messi, shown May 2021, will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal. 
FILE PHOTO -- Argentina striker Lionel Messi, shown May 2021, will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal. 

MADRID -  Argentina striker Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of deal. 

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)," Barca said in a statement. 

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled. 

"FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandizement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life." 

Messi was free to negotiate a transfer with other clubs after his deal ran out at the end of June, but Barcelona had always maintained he wanted to stay with the club. The 34-year-old was reported to sign a new five-year deal. 

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020, making a formal request for an exit after a break down in his relationship with then president Josep Maria Bartomeu but successor Joan Laporta, who presided over the Argentine's rise to greatness, convinced him to stay. 

Messi, who joined Barca's youth set up aged 13, is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. 

Related Stories

Argentina's Newells Old Boys supporters pass by the Monumento de la Bandera during a convoy requesting Argentine footballer…
The Americas
Fans Attempt to Lure Iconic Footballer Lionel Messi Back to his Native Argentina
They say his return would be good for all of Argentine football
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 02:39 AM
Barcelona's Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi (C) arrives to court with his father Jorge Horacio Messi (3rd R) to stand trial for tax fraud in Barcelona, Spain, June 2, 2016.
Europe
Football Star Lionel Messi Found Guilty of Tax Fraud Charges
A court in Barcelona, Spain gave the football star, Lionel Messi, and his father Jorge Wednesday suspended sentences of 21 months in prison for tax fraud and a fine of about $4.1 million.   Because in Spain a sentence of less than two years for first offenses for non-violent crimes is commonly suspended, neither man is likely to go to jail.   The sentence can be appealed through the Spanish Supreme Court, a statement from Barcelona court said…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/06/2016 - 09:13 AM
Murtaza Ahmadi posing with a jersey sent to him by Argentine football star Lionel Messi.
Arts & Culture
Afghan Boy Receives Autographed Lionel Messi Jerseys
A photo of the boy wearing a homemade Argentine national jersey made out of a plastic bag and emblazoned with Messi’s No. 10 went viral, leading him to receive two real jersey signed by Lionel Messi
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/25/2016 - 11:20 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters