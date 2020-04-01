On Coronavirus Hold, NBA Players to Host Video Game Tournament

With professional sports leagues all over the world on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, stars from the National Basketball Association are turning to video games for some competition.

Kevin Durant leads a roster of 16 active players set to compete in an NBA2K20 tournament starting Friday.

Games will be shown on sports television network ESPN, and the winner will get to choose a charity to receive a $100,000 donation.

Other players include Trae Young, Hassan Whiteside and Donovan Mitchell.

Durant and Mitchell are among a small group of players who have tested positive for the virus.