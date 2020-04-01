Arts & Culture

On Coronavirus Hold, NBA Players to Host Video Game Tournament

By VOA News
April 01, 2020 05:33 AM
Injured Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, puts his hand on fellow injured player Kevin Durant who smiles as he stands to…
NBA player Kevin Durant who smiles as he stands to greet teammates returning to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Dec. 26, 2019.

With professional sports leagues all over the world on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, stars from the National Basketball Association are turning to video games for some competition. 

Kevin Durant leads a roster of 16 active players set to compete in an NBA2K20 tournament starting Friday. 

Games will be shown on sports television network ESPN, and the winner will get to choose a charity to receive a $100,000 donation. 

Other players include Trae Young, Hassan Whiteside and Donovan Mitchell. 

Durant and Mitchell are among a small group of players who have tested positive for the virus. 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News