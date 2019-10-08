Arts & Culture

Eagles Plan Massive 'Hotel California' Performances on 2020 Tour

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 10:59 AM
FILE - Members of the Eagles, from left, Timothy B. Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh pose after a news conference at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah, Jan. 19, 2013.
LOS ANGELES - The Eagles are planning massive performances of their album “Hotel California” during their 2020 tour.

Performances of the band's 1976 album will include a 46-piece orchestra and a 22-voice choir. Organizers announced Tuesday that in total, 77 musicians are expected to be onstage while Eagles perform hits from the album including “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”

The band's 2020 tour will kick off Feb. 7 in Atlanta and end April 18 in Los Angeles. Stops will include New York, Dallas, Houston and San Francisco.

The band recently performed the album in its entirety at shows in Las Vegas, the first time in its history that it had played the whole album in concert.

 

