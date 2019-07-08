Fans Mourn Joao Gilberto at Rio de Janeiro Funeral

RIO DE JANEIRO - Fans from around the world honored bossa nova pioneer Joao Gilberto, filing past his coffin at his funeral in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

A small string orchestra and choir performed one of Gilberto's most famous songs, "Chega de saudade" as his body was displayed in an open casket at the entry of Rio's Municipal Theater.

Dozens of friends and family joined in and sang along, including Gilberto's daughter Bebel Gilberto, also a singer, who smiled and cried while turning to hug and kiss her younger sister Luisa.

Earlier Monday morning, his wife Maria do Ceu stood alongside the body as fans passed through to say their goodbyes. Gilberto's ex-wife Claudia Faissol was also present.

Relatives pay their last respects to Brazilian cultural icon João Gilberto during his wake at the Municipal Theater in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 8, 2019.

Huge funeral wreaths were lined up behind Gilberto's coffin with banners that read, "To the master of masters, Joao Gilberto," and "All the love for our genius, Joao." One fan stood on the steps to the theater holding up a homemade sign that read "Go with God, Joao Gilberto."

"His music reminds me of my teenage years," said Graciela de la Torre, a 67-year-old fan from Argentina. "That smooth, rhythmical tone to sing, it's so beautiful. ... We used to dance with our boyfriends to this music."

Josef Fitz of German said Gilberto's art "was exciting. It was a special kind of music, a new kind of music."

Jader Cruz, a 77-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, said he's been listening to Gilberto's music since he was 16.

"He will stay alive inside us, he will not die, his music will not disappear," Cruz said. "He left a mark with that strength he had, that sweetness and love he put while playing, that is unforgettable."

FILE - Brazilian composer Joao Gilberto performs at Carnegie Hall, in New York, June 18, 2004.

Gilberto, a two-time Grammy winner, also was honored at the final of the Copa America soccer tournament held in Rio de Janeiro. Tens of thousands of fans stopped for a minute of silence for Gilberto before the game started Sunday and pop star Anitta closed her opening performance by screaming, "Light to the master, Joao Gilberto!"

The Latin Recording Academy said in a statement on Monday that Gilberto was "an architect of bossa nova music" and that his "innovative style and master musicianship helped turn the genre into a worldwide phenomenon."

The 88-year-old Gilberto died of natural causes in his home in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.