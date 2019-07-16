Arts & Culture

Jennifer Lopez Makes Up Concert Interrupted by Power Outage

By Associated Press
July 16, 2019 09:56 AM
FILE - Jennifer Lopez performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York
NEW YORK - Jennifer Lopez kept her word to fans who were disappointed when a power outage in New York City forced her to postpone her concert over the weekend.

Lopez returned to the stage Monday at Madison Square Garden, saying she was going to celebrate "no matter what." She called it an "amazing night."

Lopez's show was cut short on Saturday night when problems at a substation left parts of Manhattan without electricity.  The Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts were all evacuated.

The power outage came on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power.

