Arts & Culture

Messi on Verge of Joining PSG, Reports L'Equipe

By Reuters
August 06, 2021 05:16 PM
File photo: FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, is congratulated by his teammate Neymar, after scored during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
File photo: FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, is congratulated by his teammate Neymar, after scored during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Nov. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St. Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a new contract under La Liga's salary limit rules, L'Equipe reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said Messi was an "option" that was being evaluated by the Ligue 1 club.

A move to PSG would reunite Messi, who has officially been a free agent since July 1, with his former Barcelona team mate Neymar.

On Thursday, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner left Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal.

The 34-year-old was expected to sign a new five-year deal with the Catalan club, which would have included a salary reduction of 50%.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said on Friday that the club was forced to let Messi leave because his high wages coupled with strict La Liga financial rules could have jeopardised its future.

Messi had tried to leave Barcelona in August 2020, making a formal request for an exit after a breakdown in his relationship with then president Josep Maria Bartomeu but successor Laporta, who presided over the Argentine's rise to greatness, convinced him to stay.

Messi has spent his entire professional career at Barcelona, having joined the club's youth set-up aged 13, and went on to score 672 goals in 778 games across all competitions since making his debut in 2003.

PSG have been busy in the off-season, having already brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid and Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, all on free transfers. Full back Achraf Hakimi was signed from Inter Milan.

They will begin their new Ligue 1 campaign at newly promoted Troyes on Saturday.

Related Stories

Argentina's Newells Old Boys supporters pass by the Monumento de la Bandera during a convoy requesting Argentine footballer…
The Americas
Fans Attempt to Lure Iconic Footballer Lionel Messi Back to his Native Argentina
They say his return would be good for all of Argentine football
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 02:39 AM
Murtaza Ahmadi posing with a jersey sent to him by Argentine football star Lionel Messi.
Arts & Culture
Afghan Boy Receives Autographed Lionel Messi Jerseys
A photo of the boy wearing a homemade Argentine national jersey made out of a plastic bag and emblazoned with Messi’s No. 10 went viral, leading him to receive two real jersey signed by Lionel Messi
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 02/25/2016 - 11:20 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters