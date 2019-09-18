Arts & Culture

NBCUniversal Names Streaming Service 'Peacock,' to Launch in 2020

By Reuters
September 18, 2019 01:17 AM
The Comcast NBCUniversal logo is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California, June 13, 2018.
Comcast's NBCUniversal will name its upcoming streaming service "Peacock," offering a broad slate of original content, including "Dr. Death" starring Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alec Baldwin, the company said on Tuesday.

Peacock, which will also offer classic sitcoms like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation", is scheduled to launch in 2020, NBCUniversal said. The company owns traditional television network NBC, whose logo features a peacock.

The service will compete with streaming giant Netflix and Walt Disney Co.'s upcoming Disney+ streaming service as well as other digital subscription options, as traditional media companies seek to attract online viewers.

Details on pricing and distribution will be announced closer to launch, the media company said.

Reuters had reported in January that an ad-free version of the NBC service will be available for about the same price as other subscription video services.

Peacock will also have other shows such as a reboot of "Battlestar Galactica" and original comedy "Rutherford Falls," the company said.

 

