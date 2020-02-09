Oscar Winners 2020

Here are the big winners in major categories at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Brad Pitt for "One Upon a Time.. in Hollywood"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Laura Dern for "Marriage Story"
Best Original Screen Play - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Korea) for "Parasite"
Best Documentary Feature - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
Oscars 2020: Winners
Hollywood stars walked the red carpet Sunday to attend the Oscars, the movie industry’s biggest award night