Oscar Winners 2020

Here are the big winners in major categories at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Brad Pitt for "One Upon a Time.. in Hollywood"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Laura Dern for "Marriage Story"

Best Original Screen Play - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Korea) for "Parasite"

Best Documentary Feature - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert