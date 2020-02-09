Arts & Culture

Oscar Winners 2020

By VOA News
February 09, 2020 09:38 PM
Actress Laura Dern accepts the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story" during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., Feb. 9, 2020.
Here are the big winners in major categories at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Brad Pitt for "One Upon a Time.. in Hollywood"
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Laura Dern for "Marriage Story"
Best Original Screen Play - Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Korea) for "Parasite"
Best Documentary Feature - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

 

 

 

