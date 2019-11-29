South Korean K-pop Stars Sentenced to Prison for Illicit Sexual Relations

A South Korean court sentenced two K-pop stars to prison terms Friday for sexual relations with a woman who was unable to resist.

Thirty-year old Jung Joon-young and 29 year old Choi Jong-hoon were convicted of committing "special quasi-raping," which means multiple people collaborating to have illicit sexual intercourse with a person who was unconscious or unable to resist, the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

Jung who was sentenced to six years behind bars, was convicted of raping the woman, filming the act, and sharing it with friends in a group chat.



Choi was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in the crime.

The two singers were also ordered to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment programs.

South Korea's lucrative entertainment industry has produced pop songs, TV dramas and films hugely popular in Asia and beyond, but many sexual scandals in recent years have revealed its dark side.