Arts & Culture

South Korean K-pop Stars Sentenced to Prison for Illicit Sexual Relations

By VOA News
November 29, 2019 09:12 AM
FILE - South Korean singer Jung Joon-young arrives for questioning on accusations of illicitly taping and sharing sex videos on social media, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, March 14, 2019.
FILE - South Korean singer Jung Joon-young arrives for questioning on accusations of illicitly taping and sharing sex videos on social media, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, March 14, 2019.

A South Korean court sentenced two K-pop stars to prison terms Friday for sexual relations with a woman who was unable to resist.

Thirty-year old Jung Joon-young and 29 year old Choi Jong-hoon were convicted of committing "special quasi-raping," which means multiple people collaborating to have illicit sexual intercourse with a person who was unconscious or unable to resist, the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

Jung who was sentenced to six years behind bars, was convicted of raping the woman, filming the act, and sharing it with friends in a group chat.
 
Choi was sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in the crime.

The two singers were also ordered to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment programs.

South Korea's lucrative entertainment industry has produced pop songs, TV dramas and films hugely popular in Asia and beyond, but many sexual scandals in recent years have revealed its dark side.

 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News